Tata Motors increases prices of Safari, Harrier, Punch and other passenger vehicles

Effective Feb 1st, 2023, the weighted average increase will be 1.2%, depending on the variant and model.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

Tata Harrier

Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer, has announced a price increase across its ICE portfolio of passenger vehicles. Effective Feb 1st, 2023, the weighted average increase will be 1.2%, depending on the variant and model. This means that now the buyers will have to pay more if they are planning to buy Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, Tata Punch, Tata Nexon or any other Tata Motors passengers.

“The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and is hence passing on some portion through this hike.” Tata Motors said in a statement.

Tata Motors also announced a marginal price increase across its passenger vehicles in November last year. At that time too, the company gave the same reason for increasing the prices of its vehicles.

Tata Nexon, Harries, Safari, Tiago and Tigor are the few cars available in the company's portfolio. Tata Motors also sells cars in a number of fuel options such as compressed natural gas (CNG), electric motors (EVs), and internal combustion engines (ICEs).

