Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Tata Motors hikes prices of Nexon, Safari, Harrier and other passenger vehicles

Tata Nexon, Harries, Safari, Tiago and Tigor are the few cars available in the company's portfolio.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

Tata Motors hikes prices of Nexon, Safari, Harrier and other passenger vehicles
Tata Motors (Image: Reuters)

Tata Motors has announced a marginal price increase across its passenger vehicles. Effective November 7, 2022, weighted average increase will be 0.9%, depending on the variant and model. “The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike.” the company said in an official statement.

Tata Nexon, Harries, Safari, Tiago and Tigor are the few cars available in the company's portfolio. Tata Motors also sells cars in a number of fuel options such as compressed natural gas (CNG), electric motors (EVs), and internal combustion engines (ICEs).

Also read: Apple likely to remove ‘Hey Siri’ trigger command, just ‘Siri’ to do the work

It is worth noting that Tata Motors is not the only automaker that is increasing prices of models. Skoda, Toyota, and Kia are among the few automakers that have recently increased the prices of its passenger vehicles including Skoda Kushaq, Kia Carens, and Toyota Fortuner. In order to maintain a cost-of-goods-produced equilibrium, it is anticipated that other manufacturers would follow the trend set by these names.

When it comes to sales, Tata Motors have reported that domestic sales of Safari declined 5.11 percent year over year in October 2022. The company sold 78,335 cars in October 2022 across home and international markets. The brand's December domestic sales of 76,537 units were a 17% rise over the year-ago month's sales of 65,151 units.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Miyawaki Forest and Maze Garden, new attractions at Statue of Unity: IN PICS
Skin problem: What are the 6 different types of acne?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological epic postponed, Om Raut announces new release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.