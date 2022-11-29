Tata Motors hikes prices of Nexon compact SUV

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has recently been given a price hike of up to Rs 18,000. On top of that, they have revised the list of variations. Some Nexon SUV variants have been discontinued by Tata Motors as part of the company's aim to periodically update its product lineup. To recap, the six discontinued varieties are XZ, XZA, XZ+ (O), XZA+ (O) Dark, and XZ+ (O) Dark. Additional special edition versions including Jet, Kaziranga, and Dark will remain on the menu.

New XZ+ (HS), XZ+ (L), XZ+ (P), XZA+ (HS), XZA+ (L), and XZA+ (P) variations have been introduced for Nexon (P) in substitution of the discontinued variants. The primary distinction between these variations is the set of features included. They are identical in every way to the original Tata Nexon, and no additional features have been added to these new models.

Informational and practicality-related features distinguish the HS, L, and P variants of the ZX+ and ZXA+. Features including the iRA connection platform, live car diagnostics, smartphone-based remote control, trip analytics, valet mode, live vehicle location, and geo fencing are not available on the Nexon ZXA+ (HS). Both the ZXA+ (L) and ZXA+ (P) versions provide these capabilities.

The ZXA+ (L) doesn't have a tilting motorised sunroof either. Both the ZXA+ (HS) and ZXA+ (P) versions are at your disposal. The ZXA+ (HS) does not include wireless charging or ventilated leatherette seats for the driver and passenger. Both the ZXA+ (L) and ZXA+ (P) versions provide these capabilities.

A 1.2-liter turbo-petrol or a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine is available for the Nexon SUV. The petrol powerplant churns out 120 PS and 170 Nm, and the diesel engine develops 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both the 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions are compatible with both engines.

Also, READ: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift spied testing in India, check details here

Electronic stability control, electronic traction control, engine immobiliser, hill hold control, reverse park assist with ultrasonic sensors and camera (dynamic guideways), roll over mitigation, follow me home lamps, and a tyre pressure monitoring system are all standard on the top-tier models of the Nexon.

The 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP contributes to the excellent public opinion of the Tata Nexon. How well the SUV does in the newly imposed Global NCAP crash test regulations remains to be seen.