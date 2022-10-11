Search icon
Tata Motors extends Tata Tiago EV special price of Rs 8.49 lakh to additional 10,000 customers

Deliveries of the Tiago.ev will commence from January 2023 onwards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors has announced that the new Tata Tiago EV has surged past the 10,000 mark since bookings opened at 12 noon, October 11. Following the response from the customers, Tata Motors has extended the special introductory pricing, starting from INR 8.49 Lakh (All India - Ex-showroom) to an additional 10,000 customers. Interested buyers can book Tiago EV at Rs 21,000, at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on www.Tiago.ev.tatamotors.com. Customer test drives will be available from late December 2022, onwards. Deliveries of the Tiago.ev will commence from January 2023 onwards. The time, date along with the variant and colour chosen, shall determine the delivery date of the vehicle. The company has confirmed that production of 24kWh battery pack variants has been prioritized based on customer insights to match customer expectations at the time of delivery.

The Tata Tiago EV comes in seven variants in two battery packs to choose from - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The car also supports two charging options - 3.3 kW AC and 7.2 kW AC. The company claims that the car delivers over 315kms of range in a single charge. 

In terms of looks, the Tata Tiago EV looks quite similar to the ICE version of the car but it gets some noticeable changes such as the closed front grille finished in a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow design in a Teal Blue tint, EV badging and projector headlights. The Tata Tiago EV rides on 14-inch steel wheels.

When it comes to the cabin, the Tata Tiago EV features blue accents and leatherette seats. It also gets a 7--inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tata Motors has revealed that the Tiago EV will have connected car technology and will also get support for smartwatch connectivity.

