Tata Motors delivers its 50,000th electric vehicle, Tata Nexon EV to N Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors is the only carmaker in India to provide electric hatchback, sedan, and SUV models (Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Nexon EV).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

Tata Motors, India's biggest electric car manufacturer and a homegrown automotive brand, reached a major milestone with the release of its 50,000th electric vehicle (EV) in the nation. Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car and the country's most affordably priced electric SUV, was the 50th thousandth electric vehicle to roll off the assembly line in Pune. Tata Nexon EV is available in two different variants in the country: the Prime and the Max. The Tata Nexon EV has been presented to Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group, by Tata Motors.

The Nexon EV is sold in India by Tata Motors, alongside the Tiago EV and Tigor EV. Tata Motors' passenger electric vehicle business offers the widest and largest selection of electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

"It gives us immense pride as we deliver our 50,000th EV, a Tata Nexon EV, to Mr. N Chandrasekaran - the Chairman of Tata Group. What started as his vision, has changed the way India perceives mobility. And it was only fitting to have this very special person be the owner of a milestone car - the 50,000th TATA EV. This was indeed a special delivery for each one of us at Tata Motors. Here’s to many electrifying miles that lie ahead," Tata Motors wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also, READ: Rishabh Pant accident: Safety features offered in Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV that saved cricketer’s life

When it comes to hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs in India, only Tata Motors gives customers the choice of an electric vehicle. The company's entry-level electric vehicles have new features including Multi Mode Regen and Multi Drive Mode. The high voltage Ziptron design underpins all of our products. It has been tested and refined over the course of more than 450 million kilometres over India's varied and rugged terrain.

The Tata Altroz EV, Tata Sierra EV, Curvv EV, and Avinya EV concepts will be among the ten electric vehicles (EVs) released by Tata Motors over the next five years as part of the company's emphasis on a three-phased architectural strategy for EVs.

