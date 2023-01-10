Tata Motors begins delivery of Tata Ace EV commercial vehicle to Flipkart, Amazon and others

Tata Ace EV

Tata Motors has commenced the deliveries of the all-new Ace EV, zero-emission four-wheel small commercial vehicle. The first fleet of the Ace EV was delivered to leading e-commerce, FMCG and courier companies, and their logistics service providers: Amazon, Delhivery, DHL (Express & Supply Chain), FedEx, Flipkart, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, MoEVing, Safexpress and Trent Limited.

The Ace EV is the first product featuring Tata Motors’ EVOGEN powertrain that offers an certified range of 154 kilometres. It delivers a safe, all-weather operation with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range. The vehicle allows regular and fast charging capabilities for high uptime. It is powered by a 27kW (36hp) motor with 130Nm of peak torque, to ensure grade-ability of 22% allowing easy ascend in fully loaded conditions. The Ace EV’s container is made of lightweight, durable materials that perfectly suit the requirements of e-commerce logistics.

Also read: 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios bookings open at Rs 11,000, launch soon



The new Ace EV, unveiled in May 2022, successfully completed stringent real-world market trials. The Ace EV’s supporting ecosystem includes development and deployment of charging infrastructure, setting up of dedicated Electric Vehicle Support Centres for maximum fleet uptime, deployment of Tata Fleet Edge fleet management solution, support of Tata UniEVerse, and partnerships with the country’s leading financiers for availing funding.