Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Tata Motors begins deliveries of ‘fastest booked EV in India’, 2000 buyers receive Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors was able to secure 10,000 bookings for the Tata Tiago EV on the first day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

Tata Motors begins deliveries of ‘fastest booked EV in India’, 2000 buyers receive Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors has started to deliver the first back of Tata Tiago EV to 2000 customers. Tata Tiago EV was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company started accepting bookings for the electric vehicles in October and Tata Motors was able to secure 10,000 bookings on the first day.

Commenting on and faith showered by its customers on the Tiago EV, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "The launch of the Tiago.ev was aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs by democratising the Indian EV market and we are happy to announce that we are on the right path with this product, with cars retailed across 133 cities on the back of a robust sales network. The sheer trust in this brand has led to the success we are celebrating today. With a 38.6% growth YoY in EVs (as of January 2023), we remain committed to our vision of providing customers with the best, helping make EVs accessible to all.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Star couple's first photos as husband-wife go viral, SEE here
Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSF Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts rectt.bsf.gov.in, check pay scale
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.