Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Punch EV, Altroz EV, Harrier EV, Safari EV likely to break cover today

Tata Altroz EV (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

Tata Motors has announced that it would be introducing not one, but three new fully electric cars at the forthcoming Auto Expo 2023 in India. Electric versions of the Tata Harrier, Safari, and Altroz will be the brand's showpiece vehicles in the near future. These EVs were previewed in a short clip before the main event. The electric version of Tata Motors' Punch mini SUV may possibly make an appearance.

The Safari and Harrier EVs will probably use the company's new Gen 2 platform. Tata Motors previously said that the Tiago EV is the company's last product to undergo the transition from internal combustion engine to electric motor. Being larger vehicles itself, the Harrier and Safari SUVs ought to have more powerful batteries. But the specifics haven't been confirmed just yet.

Meanwhile, the Altroz EV had its world debut in near-production form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The Altroz ICE variation was also on display. It is anticipated that the Altroz EV will use the same electric motor and battery pack seen in the Nexon EV. The subcompact SUV's e-motor generates 128 horsepower and 245 Nm of torque. The Nexon EV has an ARAI-verified range of 312 kilometres. Miniaturizing and lightening the Altroz should allow it to go further than the SUV.

The Tata Punch CNG SUV is likely to be on display with the Altroz, Harrier, and Safari electric vehicles. The same has been under development at the company for some years, and prototypes of the Punch CNG have been seen in the wild.

Also, READ: Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross or any other surprise

Assuming the production version of the Punch CNG is unveiled, it would most likely be driven by the company's 1.2-liter engine, which generates 73 horsepower and 95 Nm of torque.