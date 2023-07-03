Search icon
Tata Motors announces price hike, new prices to be out soon, old prices applicable till…

Tata Motors SUVs are doing fairly well in the Indian automobile space and over years, its popular cars including Nexon, Safari, Harrier, Punch and others have helped the brand to reach several sales milestones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has announced that it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles (ICE and EVs), effective July 17, 2023, on an average of 0.6% across models and variants. As of now, the company has not yet revealed how much the buyers will have to pay extra but one can expect that the price hike will range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000. Tata Motors will announce the new prices in the coming days. The company has also confirmed that it will offer price protection to bookings made up to July 16, 2023 and deliveries up to July 31, 2023.

“The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs. ” the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors SUVs are doing fairly well in the Indian automobile space and over years, its popular cars including Nexon, Safari, Harrier, Punch and others have helped the brand to reach several sales milestones. In the last few months, Tata Motors has announced price hikes of its passenger and commercial vehicles.

