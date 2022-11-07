Tata Motors achieves major milestone, rolls out 50,000th electric vehicle from Pune plant

Tata Nexon EV Max

Tata Motors has achieved a key milestone of rolling out its 50,000th EV in the country. The company today, rolled-out its 50,000th EV, from its Pune facility. From the most popular SUV brand in India, the Nexon EV to the newest addition– Tata Tiago EV, India’s first electric hatchback, the company has an exciting EV portfolio. The 50,000th electric vehicle rolled out by the company is a Tata Nexon EV Max, which was launched earlier this year.

Equipped with a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, the Nexon EV Max produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm. Available in two trim options – the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux, it is claimed to offer 33% higher battery capacity. It comes in 3 colour options – Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV Max), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. When it comes to interiors, it gets ventilated leatherette seats, rear AC vents, jewelled control knob with active display and rear AC vents.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “As the pioneers of EVs in the country, the onus of ensuring successful adoption was on us. With well calibrated product mix, strong consumer facing initiatives, we have been able to address barriers to EV adoption. We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost effective solutions for our customers.

“Celebrating 50,000th EVs in India is a strong testament to how our portfolio is resonating with people across the country. EVs are offering a practical solution to problems of rising fuel price and worsening pollution. Customers are now ready to welcome EVs and we are thrilled to witness the transition from early adopters to now EVs becoming a mainstream choice for Indian customers.” he added.

Tata Motors also offered software updates to existing EV customers so they can enjoy a renewed driving and ownership experience. Furthermore, with an aim to make EVs easily accessible, Tata Motors has entered 80 new cities, expanding its network to more than 165 cities, helping consumers embrace EVs as their mode of personal mobility. Going forward, Tata Motors is focusing on a three-phased architecture approach for EVs and plans to launch 10 EVs in 5 years.