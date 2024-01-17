Headlines

Tata launches India’s cheapest electric SUV, Tata Punch EV priced same as new Hyundai Creta at just Rs…

For those who don’t know, the new Hyundai Creta price in India also starts at Rs 10.99 lakh. The Punch EV will be available at all Tata Motors showrooms authorized for EV sales and Tata.ev stores across the country.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) has launched the new Tata Punch EV. Starting at an introductory price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the cheapest electric SUV in India. For those who don’t know, the new Hyundai Creta price in India also starts at Rs 10.99 lakh. The Punch EV will be available at all Tata Motors showrooms authorized for EV sales and Tata.ev stores across the country. Keeping various customer use cases in mind, the Punch EV comes with two battery pack options - 25 kWh - offering an MIDC range of 315 km, and a 35 kWh option, which offers an MIDC range of 421 km. These battery pack options are complemented with two e-Drive options, a 60kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous AC Motor, producing 114Nm and a 90kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous AC Motor with 190Nm of torque, resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 9.5 sec and an electronically limited top speed of 140km/h. The battery pack and motor of the Punch EV are IP67 rated for protection from dust and water, with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier).

 Additionally, the Punch EV Long Range (LR) is available with the option of a 3.3kW and a 7.2 kW AC fast charger that can be installed either at home or at the workplace. With DC Fast Charging capability, it can be fast charged from 10% to 80% in 56 minutes from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

Positioning EV modernity with an iconic look, the car is digitally enhanced by smart lighting systems. A smart charging indicator useful to indicate the SOC levels while the vehicle is charging Bi-functional LEDs coupled with the central position lamp – lighting up its surroundings Welcome and Goodbye signature, adding a greeting element when one unlocks or locks their car.

Inside the cabin, the car gets 26cm high-definition infotainment by HARMAN display alongside a 26cm digital cockpit. An illuminated logo at the center of the 2 - spoke steering wheel enhances the digital ambiance. Convenience is further elevated with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionalities accompanied with a gadget-like experience of the Arcade.ev – an app suite with 17 apps for gaming, music and media.

The Punch EV also offers connectivity with multiple voice assistants, including the Native “Hey Tata” assistant with 200+ commands in 6 languages, Alexa, Siri for Apple users and Google Assistant for Android users. The connected car experience is elevated further with the ZConnect Connected Car Technology with smartwatch connectivity offered as standard.
 
With distinctive features such as wireless charging, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and auto-dimming IRVM, the Punch EV is designed to provide an enriched driving experience. Fast Charging is effortlessly facilitated through the 45W type-C USB port, ensuring constant power for personal gadgets. 

With 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Program, ISOFIX, Roll-over mitigation, Brake Disc Wiping, Hydraulic fading compensation available as standard across all personas, the Punch EV is one of the safest cars available on Indian roads. This safe haven on wheels additionally offers its passengers with added features like SOS Calling with E-Call & B-Call, Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold and a 360 surround view camera system with blind spot monitor in its high-end trims.

