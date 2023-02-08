Tata Harrier SUV modified as Lamborghini Urus looks race ready, watch video

Screen Grab

Modification culture in India is slowly but steadily on the rise in India even though Indian laws strictly prohibit any changes on vehicles. There is no better-selling small crossover than the Tata Harrier. Even today, it stands out from the crowd as one of the few SUVs available in its segment with a really unique design. Do you ever wish you could transform your Tata Harrier into an expensive Lamborghini Urus?

Tata Harrier with Lamborghini Urus digital rendering by bagrawala_designs is worth a look. With body kit options available on the market, you can make your Harrier look like a Lamborghini Urus.

In the rendering, there are new, thrusting out skirtings on the side. These are not just tall and wide, but also impressive in every way. The length of these skirts is intended to conform to that standard. Tyres fit snugly around big and stylish alloy wheels.

There's a sporty fascia up front that seems like it was borrowed from a Lamborghini Urus. This modified Tata Harrier resembles a Lamborghini Urus in both appearance and size, which is undeniably appealing. It adds a lot to the Harrier's already substantial appearance of heft.

With its 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel engine producing 170 horsepower and 350 Newton-metres of torque, the Harrier seems like a toy compared to a genuine Lamborghini Urus. In the rendering, we can see the SUV in yellow and grey.