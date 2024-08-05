Tata Curvv vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Design similarities, differences explained

Tata Curvv, petrol variant will get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine good for 123.29bhp and 225Nm of torque, sent through either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

With its cutting-edge design and many new features, the Tata Curvv, which was recently launched in both EV and ICE versions, is expected to stir up the SUV industry. With up to 25 extra features and some exclusive first-time options, the Curvv is expected to surpass its competitors when it launches on August 7 for the EV model and September for the ICE version.

Curvv is also developing a 100% electric version with a 55kWh battery and dual motor arrangement that can travel an incredible 500 km on a single charge to use cleaner technologies. A 1.5-liter diesel motor from Curvv is also included; it has a 6-speed manual gearbox and produces 260 Nm of torque in addition to 113.42 horsepower.

The Maruti Grand Vitara is a compact SUV with a sleek appearance and a feature-rich interior. It has a variety of powertrain options, including a CNG option, a powerful hybrid petrol engine, and a moderate hybrid petrol engine. The mild hybrid powertrain even gets the option of an all-wheel drivetrain.

With so many features, the Grand Vitara can accommodate all your creature comforts and needs. A 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paddle shifters, heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-speaker music system, cruise control, wireless phone charging, and rear AC vents are among the features on the list.

The motorised driver seat, which is often found in cars a sector higher, is another convenience element that the Tata Curvv will provide. The Curvv will include a 6-way motorised driver seat and may gain a memory function, just as the Harrier and Safari. The driver's seat of the Grand Vitara, however, is manually adjustable.

In addition to auto hold, the Curvv will have an electronic parking brake, which is a convenience and safety feature. The vehicle's electronic hand brake and Auto Hold feature are activated by pressing a button, which prevents the vehicle from rolling. By pressing the accelerator, it is simple to disengage. The classic hydraulic hand brake is available on the Grand Vitara.