Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Which midsize SUV offers better specifications?

The Citroen Basalt was recently launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company said that the price tag is valid for all bookings till October 31.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 04:23 PM IST

Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Which midsize SUV offers better specifications?
The Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt are both striking a pose in the midsize SUV marketplace with their unique styles. They are set to go head-to-head in this fiercely competitive field, alongside a myriad of other SUVs.

The Citroen Basalt was recently launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company said that the price tag is valid for all bookings till October 31.

On the other, the new coupe SUV from Tata, Curvv is set to make its debut in the Indian market on September 2. 

Dimensions

The Tata Curvv is wider by 45mm and taller by 37mm compared to the Citroen Basalt. Whereas, the Basalt is 44mm longer in total length, topped with a wheelbase that's a noteworthy 91mm longer - hinting at potentially more legroom for backseat passengers. Meanwhile, the greater height and width of the Curvv might just translate to extra shoulder and headroom for its occupants.

While both vehicles bring similar-sized fuel tanks to the table, the Tata coupe-SUV takes the lead by providing a boot space, along with more substantial wheel and tyre sizes.

Powertrains

Each of these SUVs, Tata and Citroen, come with two petrol engine options, with Tata boasting two turbo-petrol engines and Citroen featuring a turbocharging one. However, Basalt's performance doesn't quite match up to that of the Curvv, falling a bit short.

Features and Pricing 

Additionally, The Basalt variant comes with an 82hp engine and a manual gearbox only. On the other hand, the Curvv variant gets a dual-clutch automatic transmission with both petrol engines. Notably, the Basalt's 110hp turbo-petrol engine, when paired with the torque-converter automatic, generates an extra 15Nm of torque compared to the manual version. Even so, it's the Curvv's direct injection turbo-petrol engine that stands as the powerhouse.

Tata Curvv will also come with a diesel engine option, and there's already an EV version priced between Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh. 

Citroen is planning to announce its full pricing details later this month. Meanwhile, Tata will reveal prices of Curvv model's costs—for both the petrol and diesel versions—on September 2.

