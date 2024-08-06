Tata Curvv: Tata Motors teases first-ever coupe SUV with bold design, high performance and more

Tata Motors has unveiled the Curvv Hyper Body Concept, a stylish and sporty coupe SUV, featuring enhanced design elements and a powerful engine.

Tata Motors is entering the compact SUV segment with the upcoming Curvv, their first coupe SUV designed for mass appeal. Ahead of its launch, Zephyr Designz has created a striking green render of the Tata Curvv Hyper Body concept, highlighting an extravagant design. The Curvv's sleek coupe SUV design has drawn comparisons to luxury vehicles, such as the Lamborghini Urus, due to its sophisticated and premium appearance.

Zephyr Designz has amplified the Curvv's aesthetics, giving it a bolder front fascia with larger grills and more pronounced fins below the headlights. The overall front design retains Tata's signature elements like the connecting LED DRLs and the Tata logo. The concept also features flared wheel arches, housing what appear to be 21-inch or 22-inch alloy wheels with low-profile sporty tires, significantly enhancing its road presence and aggressive stance.

At the rear, the Curvv Hyper Body concept continues its exaggerated design with twin spoilers that lend it a sports car look, a sportier bumper with large fake vents, and a massive diffuser with quad exhaust tailpipes. Practical additions include a rear washer and wiper, which the standard Curvv lacks. The wide body design further adds to its sophisticated and sporty appeal, with expectations that Tata Motors will incorporate more sportiness in the Curvv Racer model upon its release.

Under the hood, the Curvv Hyper Body concept is anticipated to deliver over 200 horsepower, enabling it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in under 8 seconds. Speculations suggest it might be equipped with Tata’s upcoming 1.5L GDI engine, currently being developed for the Harrier and Safari models.

Overall, the Tata Curvv Hyper Body concept showcases an exciting blend of stylish design and anticipated high performance, setting the stage for Tata's ambitious entry into the compact SUV market.

