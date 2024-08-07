Tata Curvv EV to be launched in India today; check details here

Positioned above the Nexon, the Tata Curvv features a striking coupe-like design. It comes equipped with an LED light bar, stacked LED headlamps, and new alloy wheels.

Tata Motors is set to unveil the Curvv coupe SUV in the Indian market tomorrow. The company will reveal the pricing for each variant of the new model, which will be offered with both conventional ICE and electric powertrains.

Positioned above the Nexon, the Tata Curvv features a striking coupe-like design. It comes equipped with an LED light bar, stacked LED headlamps, and new alloy wheels. Additional exterior highlights include flush-fitting door handles and a continuous LED light bar at the rear.

Inside the cabin, the new coupe will feature a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a digital instrument cluster, and a large central touchscreen. Many of the features will be carried over from the Nexon, and the coupe SUV is also expected to include ADAS and other advanced safety systems.

For powertrains, the ICE version of the Curvv will offer a choice between a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel engine, available with both manual and automatic transmissions. The electric variant, built on Tata's Activ.ev platform, will come with a 55kWh battery pack and a single electric motor, providing a driving range of up to 600km on a full charge.