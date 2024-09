Automobile

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India: Check price, features of Hyundai Creta rival

Indian automaker Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited Curvv Coupe SUV in India with pricing starting at Rs 9.99 lakh and going up to Rs 17.69 lakh, ex-showroom.

