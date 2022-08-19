Tata Altroz CNG may launch soon in India, here's what we know

Photo: TATA

Tata Motors update their vehicle from time to time with new features and options to meet the increasing demand in the market and it appears that one of the latest hatchback from the Indian auto manufacturer is set to get a new variant soon. As per a report by Rushlane, Tata Motors is gearing up to roll out a new Tata Altoz CNG variant in the near future and the preparations are already under works. It seems that rising petrol prices are concerning the Indian car makers as Maruti Suzuki recently also rolled out the Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG variant to offer an alternative fuel option to buyers.

Currently, Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor are the only cars in Tata Motors portfolio that are available with a CNG variant. If the trend continues, we may also see CNG variants of the Tata Nexon and Tata Punch real soon. These vehicles are quite popular with Indian purchasers owing to their high standards of safety and durability.

Rushlane claims that Tata Altroz CNG test mules have been observed with emission testing equipment. Because the Altoz and Nexon share the same 1.2-liter petrol engine, although in different tunes, the CNG kit used in both vehicles should be the same. Tata Altroz is also available with naturally aspirated 1.2-litre engine, which is also shared with Tata Tiago and Tigor.

All of the conveniences seen in the petrol versions will also be standard on the CNG Altroz. The car's primary features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a floating 7-inch Harman infotainment system. Cruise control, ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and iRA linked vehicle technology are among the other features. The vehicle boasts twin front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear parking sensors with camera for safety.

The CNG variant will have reduced performance when compared to the petrol version. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine has a maximum power output of 110 PS and a maximum torque of 140 Nm. Drops of 10-15 PS are to be expected for CNG buyers. There are two transmission options: a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed direct-shift automatic.