Suzuki Access 125 with new dual-tone colour scheme launched

Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched new colour variant Suzuki Access 125. The ‘Solid Ice Green / Pearl Mirage White’ colour has been introduced for Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect and Special Editions. The new colour will join the existing colour range. The price of the Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition with new colour option starts at Rs 83,000. In the dual tone colour variant, the Suzuki Access 125 gets Solid Ice Green centre and side panels. Along with the new Solid Ice Green colour, the scooter gets Pearl Mirage White colour on the side skirts and the side panels of the front apron.

Suzuki Access 125 is armed with a powerful engine and Suzuki Eco Performance Technology to boost power delivery as well as combustion efficiency. The dual tone colour variant, ‘Solid Ice Green/ Pearl Mirage White’ is available in Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect and Special Editions.

The Suzuki Ride Connect Edition comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console that lets you sync your mobile phone seamlessly with your vehicle to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

Additional features in the Suzuki Access 125 include chrome external fuel refilling lid, super bright LED headlamp, LED position lights and USB Socket.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “As we step into the festive month, we are pleased to launch a new exciting colour variant for Suzuki Access 125 to further add to the festivities. The idea is to offer a refreshed, vibrant and youthful colour option to the customers to choose from. Suzuki Access 125 has proved its mettle in India and is considered to be a success story as it has managed to win people’s hearts across the country.”