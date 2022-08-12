Suryakumar Yadav buys Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe worth Rs 2.15 crore ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Suryakumar Yadav buys Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

Ace Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has gifted himself a new Mercedes-Benz luxury SUV. Suryakumar Yadav is currently battling with Pakistan’s Babar Azam for the lead position in the T20 international rankings and he is one of the key players for the Indian cricket team in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. Suryakumar Yadav took delivery of his new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe with his wife, Devisha Shetty from Auto Hangar, a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Mumbai. Although Yadav has not shared any images of his Mercedes-Benz SUV, the dealership has shared photos of Suryakumar Yadav and his wife taking delivery of the new SUV.

The car seen in the image is Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe but we are not sure which variant the cricketer has bought. For those who are unaware, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe is offered in two variants - Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic. The price of the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe starts at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) and the top variant is priced at Rs 2.15 crore (ex-showroom). Going by the previous purchases by celebrities, one can assume that Suryakumar Yadav bought the top-of-the-line Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic Coupe.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe is a sporty SUV and it is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine that produces 612 hp and churns out 850 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a MG Speedshift nine-speed automatic gearbox. The company claims that the car can sprint from 0-100 kph speed in just 3.8 seconds.

The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe expresses a powerful drive. It gets AMG-specific design and fitting elements visibly and noticeably to provide added dynamism and comfort. Even more sporty is the interior of the S-Model, whose special features are obvious to AMG connoisseurs at first glance: black interior elements made from selected AMG Exclusive nappa leather with crystal-grey contrasting topstitching and color-coordinated crystal- gray seat belts.