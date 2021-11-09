Headlines

Stunts on Ola e-scooter: CEO shares video, here's when you can book a test ride

In this video, Ola wants to show that along with its stunning looks, the Ola e-scooter can also prove to be a cool option for new age bike lovers.

Automobile

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 04:11 PM IST

Cab service provider company Ola's electric scooter is getting a lot of craze among the people. The Ola e-scooter has been quite popular in the country since its launch on August 15. The company is all set to offer its customers a test ride of the OLA S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters.

CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a post on social media regarding this, in which some people are seen performing stunts with Ola e-scooter. Ola wants to show in this video that along with its stunning looks, the Ola e-scooter can also prove to be a cool option for new age bike lovers."Having some fun with the scooter! Test rides begin in the coming week and first deliveries begin soon after," Bhavish wrote on Twitter, along with the video.

Ola Electric launched its two electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro in the Indian market on August 15 with a starting price of Rs 1 lakh. After 1 month of the scooter's launch, its booking was opened for two days. According to the company, in just two days, online business of more than Rs 1,100 crore was done. The company had received bookings of Rs 600 crore in the first 24 hours. Now the second phase of booking of these scooters will start in December.

The company had earlier informed that Ola Electric is ready to hand over the scooters within a specific delivery window and is planning to give customers a test drive of the Ola e-scooter from November 10. Ola said that the customers who have booked for the e-scooter S1 will be asked by the company to make full payment only after the test drive.

