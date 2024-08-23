Srivaru Motor launches its electric motorcycle Prana 2.0; price starts at Rs…

Yuvaraj Sankar, Director of Engineering at Srivaru Motors, described the Prana 2.0 as an engineering marvel with a top speed of 123 km/h and a range of 250 km.

Srivaru Holding introduced the Prana 2.0, a premium all-electric motorcycle, at a launch event in Chennai. The motorcycle is priced from Rs. 2,55,150 and was unveiled by Mohanraj Ramasamy, Founder and CEO of Srivaru Motors.

Ramasamy highlighted Tamil Nadu’s significant role in the electric vehicle market, noting it accounts for over 40% of the nation’s EV demand. He pointed out that India’s motorcycle market, which surpassed $25.6 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $36.1 billion by 2027. Electric motorcycles, currently holding a 3% market share, are projected to capture about 50% by 2030, presenting a substantial growth opportunity.

Yuvaraj Sankar, Director of Engineering at Srivaru Motors, described the Prana 2.0 as an engineering marvel with notable powertrain safety. The bike boasts a top speed of 123 km/h and a range of 250 km. It features a battery pack with 46,120 high-energy cells and offers four driving modes, including a reverse mode for easier parking.

The Prana 2.0 also includes an ergonomic seating design for a comfortable ride, multiple granted patents, and an efficient in-wheel motor with a detachable rim for better serviceability and reduced costs. An integrated mobile app provides real-time tracking and diagnostics. Sankar emphasized that the Prana 2.0 sets a new standard in electric mobility by combining durability with a smooth riding experience.

Srivaru Motors is collaborating with iVP Semiconductor to develop essential electronics for the Prana and future products. These efforts are part of a strategy to build a comprehensive ecosystem to drive EV adoption and Indian innovation.