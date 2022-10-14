Sony, Honda joint venture to deliver first electric vehicle by 2026

Photo: Reuters

Sony Group Corp and Honda Motor are forming a joint venture to produce electric cars (EVS), and they want to release their first models by 2026. A Reuters article claims that Sony Honda Mobility's electric vehicles (EVs) would be sold exclusively via an online marketplace, targeting clients in the United States and Europe.

Together with Honda, Sony formed Sony Honda Mobility in June of this year, and since then, they've been going full steam ahead on developing mobility solutions for consumers.

Sony has been an industry leader in consumer electronics for decades, and Honda is well-versed in transportation; the joint venture's new electric vehicle portfolio stands to profit from the complementary skills of both companies.

Sony Honda Mobility's forthcoming electric vehicles (EVs) will be sold in the premium EV category, which indicates that although they may not be cheap enough for mass market consumption, they may be less expensive than goods from luxury automobile manufacturers.

Sony is in charge of the EVs' internal software system, which includes cloud-based services and in-car entertainment choices. Moreover, it would provide a variety of sensors necessary for Level 3 autonomous driving.

Honda, as a major automaker, will have the ultimate word on the EV platform used in production. The firm hopes to overtake its competitors in the EV market and is counting on the boost to sales and momentum that the alliance with Sony would provide.

(With inputs from Reuters)