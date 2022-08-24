Skoda Vision 7S electric SUV concept teased in new sketches

Skoda Vision 7S

Skoda has released the first exterior sketches of the Vision 7S electric SUV concept ahead of global debut. The drawings provide a preview of the SUVs body. The sketches also show the front end with T-shaped headlights. The significantly wider and flatter Skoda grille is dark and closed. The front headlights, which have been repositioned far out to the edge of the vehicle, are arranged in two rows one above the other, and the sharply defined daytime running light strip above them extends laterally into the pronounced wings, extending the light cluster to form a ‘T’.

The sharply contoured bonnet cites the well-known Skoda line. The completely redesigned bumper features seven vertically arranged air inlets, with the central one sporting an insert in orange.

The lower apron area is fitted with an aluminium underride guard. Large, aerodynamically optimised wheels emphasise the Vision 7S’s visual appearance. The side view is defined by clear surfaces and a gently sloping roof line to the rear.

As per the reports, Skoda will unveil the new Vision 7S electric SUV concept on August 30. Apart from this, the company has also begun road-testing of the Enyaq iV EV in India.