Skoda Slavia sedan scores full 5 stars in crash safety from Global NCAP

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia sedan has scored a full 5-Stars out of 5 at the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) crash tests conducted recently. This also makes the Slavia the safest car ever tested by the Global NCAP, furthers the cause of Safer Cars for India, and makes Skoda Auto India’s only manufacturer to have a fleet full of crash-tested cars that have 5-stars for both adult and child occupants.

The Slavia is equipped with up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, traction control, anti-lock brakes, ISOFIX mounts for child seats, Top Tether anchor points, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, and tyre-pressure monitoring, among others.

Out of a maximum of 34 points, the Slavia scored 29.71 for adult occupation earning it a separate 5-Star for adult occupation. In the case of child occupants, the sedan scored a 42 out of 49 points to get 5-stars in child safety. This makes the Slavia the safest car ever tested by the Global NCAP as per the newer, stricter test protocols.

As per the company, Skoda Slavia’s skeletal structure is laser welded. The structure comprises high strength steel, and has been built to mitigate and absorb the impact of the crash across the outer shell of the car rather than the inner cabin. This rigid and impact-absorbing body structure complements the bevy of active and passive safety technologies making the Slavia an entirely safe car from the inside out.