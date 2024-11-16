The recall affects 52 vehicles in total, with 38 units of the Taigun and Virtus, and 14 units of the Kushaq and Slavia potentially impacted.

Skoda and Volkswagen have announced a recall for certain car models sold in India. According to a listing on SIAM's voluntary recall website, specific units of the Skoda-Volkswagen India 2.0 series, including the Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun, and Virtus, are being recalled due to a production process irregularity at the component supplier’s facility.

The recall affects 52 vehicles in total, with 38 units of the Taigun and Virtus, and 14 units of the Kushaq and Slavia potentially impacted. These vehicles were produced between November 29, 2023, and January 20, 2024. The recall was officially registered on the SIAM website on October 20, 2024.

The SIAM website listing indicates that the weld seam on the vehicles' 'track control arm' may have been overlooked during the welding process. If left unaddressed, this issue could lead to component failure during key driving actions, potentially resulting in a loss of vehicle control and stability without prior warning.

The listing read, "It has been observed that, in Skoda Kushaq and Slavia manufactured during the aforesaid period, due to the production process irregularity at the component supplier's end, for an identified period, it is suspected that, during the welding process, the weld seam on the affected component “track control arm" might have missed."

"In unavoidable circumstances and during critical driving manoeuvres, if the component fails, it may result in a sudden loss of vehicle stability and control, without any prior warning. This can lead to an accident, potentially injuring the vehicle occupants and causing damage to third parties," it further read.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.