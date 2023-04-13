Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition, Kushaq Lava Blue Edition launched in India

Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition

Skoda Slavia sedan has completed one successful year since introduction to India and later to other parts of the world. To mark the occasion, the company has introduced an all-new Anniversary Edition of the Slavia sedan. The car that scored the highest points in the latest Global NCAP crash tests. Sitting with the Slavia at the top of the safety charts is the Kushaq SUV, a car that first achieved the feat of scoring 5-stars for both adult and child occupants in India. The SUV now gets a newer version called the Kushaq Edition. Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition price in India starts at Rs 17,27,999 (ex-showroom) and the Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition price starts at Rs 17,99,000 (ex-showroom)

The Lava Blue shade is Skoda’s extremely popular option long available with the Octavia and Superb sedans and the Kodiaq 4x4. This will be the first time that Skoda’s India 2.0 cars get this signature shade. The Slavia Anniversary Edition sits above the top-of-the-line Style variant and is equipped with all of the Style’s comfort and safety features with added embellishments. The Kushaq Edition sits between the Kushaq Style and Monte Carlo variants.

Both the cars get mudflaps in the front and rear and the front grille ribs get a chrome finish. There is a chrome garnish along the lower part of the doors, and on the trunk. The C-pillar in the Slavia gets a foil with ‘Anniversary Edition’ branding, while the Kushaq carries an ’Edition’ plaquette at the B-pillar.

The trend continues inside where the Slavia gets an ‘Anniversary Edition’ scuff plate as customers open the doors to the interiors along with an Anniversary Edition badge on the steering wheel. The Anniversary edition is adorned with Alu pedals in the driver’s footwell area. The dashboard is dominated by a 25.4 cm Skoda Infotainment system with Skoda Play Apps and Wireless SmartLink. The system is also bundled with a subwoofer and 380-watt audio system.

In case of the Kushaq, the scuff plate gets the ‘KUSHAQ’ inscription. Customers further get a themed, premium textile mats and cushion pillows in the cabin in both the SUV and the sedan. The Slavia gets an ‘Anniversary Edition’ inscription in the pillows, and the Kushaq’s pillows adorn an ‘Edition’ inscription in them.

The Kushaq Edition also features a puddle lamp in each of its doors that project a Skoda logo while illuminating the ground below. These editions of both cars are also compatible with the E20 ethanol fuel mix and complies with the upcoming RDE emission norms that further improve fuel efficiency by upto 5% in the Slavia and upto 7% in the Kushaq.

To further enhance exclusivity, this limited production run of the Kushaq and the Slavia will be exclusively powered by the 1.5-litre EVO-generation, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine making 110 kW of power and 250 Nm of torque. Customers will have a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic to do transmission duties in their exclusive Skodas.