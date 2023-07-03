Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition at starting price of Rs 16.18 lakh, gets new design elements

Kushaq Matte Edition is available in both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine configurations. The transmission options are a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition at starting price of Rs 16.18 lakh, gets new design elements
Skoda Kushaq

With a fleet full of 5-star-safe, crash-tested cars, Skoda Auto India has introduced the all-new Kushaq Matte Edition. The Kushaq was the first vehicle on the Made-for-India, ready-for-the-world MQB-A0-IN platform. It debuted in July 2021. The Kushaq, with the Slavia, was a key driver in Skoda Auto India having its Biggest Year in 2022 and made the country Skoda Auto’s largest market outside Europe, and the third largest in the world.

The Kushaq Matte Edition sports the popular Carbon Steel paint in a matte finish. The ORVMs, door handles, rear spoiler are finished in Glossy Black to contrast with the Carbon Steel matte body work. However, some of the elements like the grille, the trunk garnish and window garnish continue being finished in chrome to stand out from the rest of the matte body. Like the Monte Carlo, the Kushaq Matte Edition also gets a 1.5 TSI badge in the rear for the 1.5 TSI engines and the Skoda Sound System powered by 6 high performance speakers and a subwoofer. The vehicle hosts the 25.4 cm infotainment system with the Wireless Smartlink -- Apple Carplay and Android Auto interface -- with Skoda Play apps.

The Kushaq Matte Edition is available in both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine configurations. The transmission options are a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG. This special edition will be limited to 500 units and slots between the flagship Style and the niche Monte Carlo variants.

The Kushaq set a benchmark for safety when it was crash-tested by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) in October 2022. It was the first car manufactured in India tested under the newer, more stringent crash test protocols. It was also the first car manufactured in the country to get 5-stars for both adults and children. And the highest rated car at 29.64 till the Slavia scored 29.71. The Kushaq and Slavia continue topping the charts for safety with a 5-star rating for both adults and children.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2023 Results: NTA to declare CUET UG scorecard soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check tentative date here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.