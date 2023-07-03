Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition at starting price of Rs 16.18 lakh, gets new design elements

Skoda Kushaq

With a fleet full of 5-star-safe, crash-tested cars, Skoda Auto India has introduced the all-new Kushaq Matte Edition. The Kushaq was the first vehicle on the Made-for-India, ready-for-the-world MQB-A0-IN platform. It debuted in July 2021. The Kushaq, with the Slavia, was a key driver in Skoda Auto India having its Biggest Year in 2022 and made the country Skoda Auto’s largest market outside Europe, and the third largest in the world.

The Kushaq Matte Edition sports the popular Carbon Steel paint in a matte finish. The ORVMs, door handles, rear spoiler are finished in Glossy Black to contrast with the Carbon Steel matte body work. However, some of the elements like the grille, the trunk garnish and window garnish continue being finished in chrome to stand out from the rest of the matte body. Like the Monte Carlo, the Kushaq Matte Edition also gets a 1.5 TSI badge in the rear for the 1.5 TSI engines and the Skoda Sound System powered by 6 high performance speakers and a subwoofer. The vehicle hosts the 25.4 cm infotainment system with the Wireless Smartlink -- Apple Carplay and Android Auto interface -- with Skoda Play apps.

The Kushaq Matte Edition is available in both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine configurations. The transmission options are a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG. This special edition will be limited to 500 units and slots between the flagship Style and the niche Monte Carlo variants.

The Kushaq set a benchmark for safety when it was crash-tested by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) in October 2022. It was the first car manufactured in India tested under the newer, more stringent crash test protocols. It was also the first car manufactured in the country to get 5-stars for both adults and children. And the highest rated car at 29.64 till the Slavia scored 29.71. The Kushaq and Slavia continue topping the charts for safety with a 5-star rating for both adults and children.