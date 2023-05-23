Skoda Enyaq L&K breaks cover with new design and technical upgrades

Skoda Enyaq L&K

Skoda Auto is completing the top end of its all-electric SUV series by launching the new Enyaq L&K. This variant named after the Czech car company’s founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement is distinguished by specific exterior and interior design features and comes with a particularly comprehensive range of standard equipment.

The rear-wheel-drive Enyaq L&K 85 and the Enyaq L&K 85x with all-wheel drive deliver a system output of 210 kW. They offer an increased range of up to 570 kilometres on the WLTP cycle along with battery charging times – from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes. The Enyaq L&K is the first Skoda model to feature a new User interface for enhanced ease of use, with updated graphics that reflect the new Skoda CI.

The Skoda Enyaq L&K marks the debut of a new battery and drive package. It offers an increased output of 210 kW, better acceleration and a longer range. The rear-wheel-drive Enyaq L&K 85 goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, which is almost two seconds faster than the previous rear-wheel-drive Enyaq iV 80. The top speed is now 180 km/h, and the maximum range on the WLTP cycle has risen even further to 570 kilometres.

The Enyaq L&K 85x with all-wheel drive accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6s seconds, and its range is up to 550 kilometres. The battery’s charging curve has been optimised; it allows the Enyaq L&K to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent of its capacity in less than 30 minutes.

The Enyaq Laurin & Klement is equipped with the latest ME4 vehicle software, which will be included in all Enyaq family models produced later this year onwards. The new software adds numerous improvements and new features. These include a preheating function, which brings the battery to an optimal temperature before charging begins. There are two modes to choose from, and the process can be started manually by pressing a button in the central infotainment display. In automatic mode, this happens without the driver’s involvement when the vehicle is on its way to a fast-charging station, based on data from the navigation system.

The Skoda Enyaq L&K is identifiable by exclusive Platinum Grey detailing on its model-specific bumpers as well as the diffuser and exterior mirrors. The side skirts are painted in body colour, while the window frames and roof rails are finished in chrome – as is the frame of the Skoda grille, which features the Crystal Face illuminated by 131 LEDs as standard. The Enyaq L&K features specific 20-inch or optional 21-inch alloy wheels and L&K badging on the front wings.



For the interior of the Enyaq L&K, Skoda Auto offers customers a choice of two specific Design Selections. The Design Selection L&K Shell with beige leather upholstery is standard. The optional L&K Black features black leather. The front seats with ventilation and massage functions, which are exclusive to the L&K version, are included as standard in both versions.