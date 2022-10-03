Search icon
Skoda Auto Volkswagen starts to export made in India Kushaq SUV after Taigun, Virtus

The company has started to export the left-hand-drive Kushaq SUV to Arab Gulf Cooperation Council (AGCC) countries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Auto Volkswagen has announced that it has started to export the Skoda Kushaq SUV from India. For those who are unaware, Skoda Auto Volkswagen manages the Indian region of five Volkswagen Group brands - Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini. The company has started to export the left-hand-drive Kushaq SUV to Arab Gulf Cooperation Council (AGCC) countries. The export of Skoda Kushaq SUV follows the export of Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus.

"The Skoda Kushaq is the third made-in-India car to be exported this year..The market acceptance and success of all our exports highlight our global quality standards," SAVWIPL Managing Director Piyush Arora said in a statement.

SAVWIPL launched its export programme in 2011 with 6,256 units of the India-built Volkswagen Vento for the South African market. Since then, the company's export market has continued to grow incrementally to 44 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the AGCC countries, and the Caribbean region.

The group has already exported close to 5.5 lakh cars from India. Currently, Mexico is the largest export market for SAVWIPL, followed by South Africa and Central American countries (Columbia, Ecuador, Argentina), as well as ASEAN countries.

(with inputs from PTI)

