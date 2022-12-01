Skoda Auto India registers 102% growth in November, sells 4,433 cars

Cumulatively, from January to November 2022, Skoda Auto India has sold 48,933 units

November has been a month of attaining new peaks for Skoda Auto India. Skoda Auto India has registered sales of 4,433 units last month, resulting in a rise of 102% over the same period last year, wherein 2,196 cars were sold. These escalating sales numbers see Skoda Auto India double its annual sales over 2021, with a month more to go in 2022.

Cumulatively, from January to November 2022, Skoda Auto India has sold 48,933 units, which is more than double of the 23,858 cars sold annually in 2021. This also brings the company closer to its 50,000 cars annual target for 2022.

Along with having its biggest year, India has also become Skoda Auto’s third largest market internationally. Further to its INDIA 2.0 strategy, Skoda Auto India has fully digitalised its showrooms with immersive and interactive technologies. It is one of the key drivers in helping the company’s objectives in being closer to customers, expanding its network and catapulting the number of touchpoints from 175 in December 2021 to over 220 as on date.

Also read: Twitter account of Jal Shakti ministry temporarily hacked, probe launched



Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said “We recently crossed the landmark of our all-time high sales record, becoming the third largest market for Skoda Auto a.s. With our November sales, I am happy to share that we have doubled our annual sales this year, over 2021, with a big month of December still to go. After being adjudged the safest car in India, the Kushaq leads our growth, along with our award-winning sedan, the Slavia. We have consistently maintained our growth momentum, and look forward to closing the year on a new high.”