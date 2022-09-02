Skoda Auto India records 10% YoY growth, sold 4,222 cars in August 2022

Skoda Auto India

Skoda Auto India, after witnessing record-breaking months in sales, a record-breaking quarter and a record-breaking H1 in 2022, has broken yet another sales record. That of selling the largest number of cars ever in its 20+ years in India. The company sold 4,222 cars in August 2022, a 10% rise over the 3,829 cars it sold in August 2021. These cars see Skoda Auto India touch 37,568 total sales for 2022 with more than a quarter yet to go. This makes 2022 the Biggest Year ever for Skoda Auto in India. The previous best by the company was 34,678 units sold in 2012.



The foundation for this achievement was laid in 2018 with the announcement of INDIA 2.0. At the time, INDIA 2.0 was a massive project that involved all-new Made-for-India products based on Made-for-India platforms and a complete overhaul of Skoda Auto India’s business process including more customer touchpoints and severe reductions in ownership and maintenance costs.

The bulwark of INDIA 2.0 was on the Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform with 95% localisation and an ownership cost going as low as Rs 0.46 per kilometre. The Kushaq SUV debuting in July 2021 and the Slavia sedans introduced in March 2022 are world-first cars developed for India in unison with teams in India and the Czech Republic. The incredible success of these INDIA 2.0 cars is what has driven most of the sales for Skoda Auto India, ably supported by the Octavia and Superb sedans and the Kodiaq SUV.