Skipping Covid vaccine can lead to road accidents, new study reveals

A recent study published in The American Journal of Medicine found that those who had not had the Covid vaccination were at an increased risk of being seriously injured in an accident. These are sobering facts that can't be ignored. Distrust of government, a belief in freedom, misunderstandings of daily risks, "faith in natural protection," "antipathy toward regulation," poverty, misinformation, a lack of resources, and personal beliefs were all cited as possible reasons why people in USA opted out of getting the Covid vaccine.

Scientists in Canada analysed data from 11 million persons for their findings. Only 1 in 16 of these people had really had the Covid vaccination. In comparison to those who were vaccinated, they discovered that 72% of these were more likely to be involved in serious traffic accidents where at least one person was brought to the hospital. The report's authors also noted that the hazards presented by unvaccinated drivers outweigh the benefits of technological advancements in traffic safety.

The hypothesis of the study was that participants would "ignore fundamental road safety principles" if they disregarded public health advice. More than that, the results are substantial enough to warrant primary care physicians advising unvaccinated patients on road safety. It's also possible that insurance companies may need to adjust their coverage based on whether or not their customers have gotten the recommended vaccinations.

The study indicates that emergency personnel may need extra time to reach the scene due to the fact that they must take safety precautions first before they can arrive at the scene.

Finally, since it is more probable that a motorist is unvaccinated than vaccinated, first responders should think about protecting themselves against Covid while reacting to traffic accidents. The data show that unvaccinated individuals need to be vigilant inside with other people and outdoors with adjacent traffic, the investigators stated.