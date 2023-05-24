Simple One electric scooter with 212 kms range launched in India at Rs 1.45 lakh

Simple One EV

Simple Energy has launched its maiden electric 2-wheeler, the Simple One in India at a starting price of Rs 1,45,000. The Simple One will be available at a price of Rs 1,58,000. This price shall also include a 750W charger. Unveiled globally on 15th August 2021, Simple One received a stupendous response with the company registering more than 1 lakh pre bookings, in 18 months.

The Simple One will now be equipped with fixed and removable (portable) batteries, delivering a superlative range of 212 kms in IDC, making it the longest range E2W in India. This new and fresh offering in the electric 2W space is completely Made-in-India and boasts of having 214 IP portfolio. Furthermore, Simple One is also the fastest E2W in its segment, sprinting to 0-40 kmph at a whopping 2.77 seconds. What also makes Simple One even more unique is that it is the first e-scooter to come with a thermal management system, developed collaboratively with IIT-Indore, helping mitigate any thermal runaways.

Now, with the official launch, the company plans to facilitate customer deliveries in a phased manner, starting with Bangalore. The deliveries shall commence in the upcoming days. In addition, it will also focus on ramping up its retail operations in the next 12 months by being present in 40-50 cities, through a network of 160-180 retail stores in these cities.