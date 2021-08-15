Simple Energy launches 'Simple One' electric bike, booking begins at Rs 1,947 - Check full price, Specs

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Simple Energy launched the 'Simple One' electric bike earlier today on August 15. This electric scooter is set to capture the market with its unique features and will definitely be a competition to the likes of Ola Electric’s S1 and S1 Pro and Ather 450x which were also launched earlier in the day.

Shreshth Mishra, the founder of Simple Energy expressed that the company has always been focused on solutions for electric bikes offered in the low range and that the company was always looking for an opportunity to offer something that is long-lasting in performance.

The bike is supposed to be launched in the coming months with a charging network that spreads across 13 states with more than 300 charging stations across these particular states.

Features of 'Simple One' electric bike:

- Simple One is 4G enabled and supports Bluetooth 5.2. The bike offers a boot space of 30 litres.

- The bike will be available in various colours like Brazen Black, Azure White, Brazen White and Namma Red.

- It claims to offer a full range of 236 km.

- It just takes the Simple One bike to accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

- The bike will be available in two modes - Eco mode offering 203 km range and IDC mode offering 236 km.

- It offers a top speed of 98 kmph to 105 kmph.

- Simple One is powered by a 4.8 kWh battery, which is IP67 water and dust resistant. The bike has 27000 cells powering the battery.

How to book 'Simple One':

The booking can be done online by just paying Rs 1,947 to get the deliveries of the electric vehicle.

The 'Simple One' bike has been launched at a price of Rs 1,09,999, which is ex-showroom. With further incentives, the price shall become even more affordable.