SIAM appeals automakers to shut down plants to protect workers from exposure to coronavirus

As most of India goes under lockdown to battle the novel coronavirus, the association of automakers in India appealed to its members to suspend all activities in their plans for a limited period.

The request by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) was made as several states imposed partial or complete lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"With a view to the deteriorating situation arising out of COVID-19, SIAM and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) have both requested their Members in Original equipment manufacturerS (OEMs) and Auto Component Industry to consider plant shut down for a limited period to overcome the critical period so that workers are not exposed to the virus. This is in line with SIAM's motto of 'Building the Nation, Responsibly’," SIAM president Rajan Wadhera said in a statement.

India's leading automakers, including Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda Cars and Fiat had already announced the suspension of manufacturing activities at their plants on Sunday.

Two-wheeler makers like Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India also said they were suspending production.

Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Nagaland have declared a statewide lockdown while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Several states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttarakhand, have also imposed a partial or complete lockdown.

The number of positive coronavirus cases across India rose to 415 on Monday with seven deaths reported so far. With 89 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country.

The Centre has directed states to strictly enforce the lockdown and take legal action against violators.

The directions were issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented that people are not taking the lockdown in the country seriously.

In a tweet, Modi appealed to the people to save their family members and themselves by strictly adhering to the directions being given by the state and Central governments.