Shikhar Dhawan buys super expensive Range Rover worth Rs 4 crore, shares video vibing on Punjabi song

Shikhar Dhawan, a veteran cricketer, enjoys driving expensive automobiles and already has a couple of them. Dhawan has added the Land Range Rover Autobiography to his latest collection. Recently, he shared an Instagram reel featuring his new car.

This most recent version of the Range Rover Autobiography is becoming quite well-liked among celebrities, including several Bollywood actresses.

The precise model that Dhawan purchased for himself is still unknown. Range Rover Autobiography models range in price from Rs 3.5 crore for the least expensive to Rs 4 crore for the most expensive.

In contrast to its predecessors, the brand-new Land Rover Range Rover features a daring and distinctive design that gives it a contemporary appearance. The headlamps have integrated LED DRLs and projector LED lights, and the reworked bumper gives the vehicle a more upscale appearance. The SUV still has the recognisable side appearance, albeit with modernised door handles that resemble the flush-fitting Range Rover Velar design.

The brand-new Range Rover has received extensive interior modifications. The new cabin, while keeping its ultra-luxurious atmosphere, is the most feature-loaded Range Rover interior ever.

It has a Meridian 35-speaker audio system and dynamic noise cancellation, which generates an opposing wave of sound to compensate for wheel vibrations, engine noise, tyre noise, road noise and other background noises.

The brand-new Range Rover also has a floating-style, entirely digital infotainment system with a sizable 13.1-inch screen that shows detailed vehicle data. A Head-Up Display, multi-zone climate control, a four-spoke steering wheel, and a backseat entertainment system are all included in the vehicle.

Dhawan also owns a Mercedes-Benz GL-Class and a BMW M8, which he bought back in 2021.