Shehnaaz Gill gifts luxury Mercedes-Benz to brother Shehbaz Badesha, priced over Rs 80 lakhs

Shehnaaz Gill has a special corner in her heart for luxury cars and she herself owns a bunch of them including Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar XJ, Mercedes Benz S-class and others.

Shehnaaz Gill is one the most loved Big Boss contestants till date. The actress has a massive fan following on social media platforms and her posts get lots of affection from the netizens. Shehnaaz Gill is known for her charming and caring personality that has been appreciated by many of her co-workers in Bollywood. Shehnaaz Gill’s bond with her brother is no secret and to show her love, Gill has gifted a super expensive Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan to her brother Shehbaz Badesha. For those who are unaware, Shehbaz Badesha is a musical artist who is slowly climbing the stairs of success. Badesha has shared a video of him receiving the new sedan worth over Rs 80 lakh on Instagram.

Shehbaz Badesha thanked sister Shehnaaz Gill in an Instagram caption that reads ‘Thank u sister for new wheels.’ As soon as Badesha shared the reel on Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill’s fans flooded the post with some adorable comments.



The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in Obsidian Black, Mojave Silver, Selenite Grey, Designo Hyacinth Red, High Tech Silver and Polar White colour options. Shehnaaz Gill went for Obsidian Black for her brother’s new swanky ride. The car is powered by a 1950 cc, 4 cylinders Inline engine that can help the car to go from 0-100 km/h in just under 8 seconds.

