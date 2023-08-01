Headlines

Shehnaaz Gill gifts luxury Mercedes-Benz to brother Shehbaz Badesha, priced over Rs 80 lakhs

Haryana: Why did communal violence erupt in Nuh? How clashes spread to Gurugram, Faridabad

Shehnaaz Gill gifts luxury Mercedes-Benz to brother Shehbaz Badesha, priced over Rs 80 lakhs

India's richest family in film is worth Rs 9000 crore, owns 3 studios; it's not Kapoors, Bachchans, Konidelas, Akkinenis

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

DNA: How Chandrayaan-3 will unveil the Mystery of South Pole?

Weight loss tips: 9 low carb, high protein meals to shed extra kilos

Weight loss tips: 10 vegetables to shed extra kilos

Motivational quotes by Sonu Sood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

Step inside Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's luxurious Mumbai home with wooden patio, view of Mumbai skyline, Marine Drive

Automobile

Shehnaaz Gill gifts luxury Mercedes-Benz to brother Shehbaz Badesha, priced over Rs 80 lakhs

Shehnaaz Gill has a special corner in her heart for luxury cars and she herself owns a bunch of them including Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar XJ, Mercedes Benz S-class and others.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Shehnaaz Gill is one the most loved Big Boss contestants till date. The actress has a massive fan following on social media platforms and her posts get lots of affection from the netizens. Shehnaaz Gill is known for her charming and caring personality that has been appreciated by many of her co-workers in Bollywood. Shehnaaz Gill’s bond with her brother is no secret and to show her love, Gill has gifted a super expensive Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan to her brother Shehbaz Badesha. For those who are unaware, Shehbaz Badesha is a musical artist who is slowly climbing the stairs of success. Badesha has shared a video of him receiving the new sedan worth over Rs 80 lakh on Instagram.

Shehbaz Badesha thanked sister Shehnaaz Gill in an Instagram caption that reads ‘Thank u sister for new wheels.’ As soon as Badesha shared the reel on Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill’s fans flooded the post with some adorable comments.
 

 

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in Obsidian Black, Mojave Silver, Selenite Grey, Designo Hyacinth Red, High Tech Silver and Polar White colour options. Shehnaaz Gill went for Obsidian Black for her brother’s new swanky ride. The car is powered by a 1950 cc, 4 cylinders Inline engine that can help the car to go from 0-100 km/h in just under 8 seconds.

Shehnaaz Gill has a special corner in her heart for luxury cars and she herself owns a bunch of them including Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar XJ, Mercedes Benz S-class and others.

