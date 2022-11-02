Shah Rukh Khan's luxury Mercedes-Benz towed away on his birthday eve, netizens comment 'EMI pay nhi ki hogi'

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as King Khan and Badshah of Bollywood, is celebrating his 57th birthday today. The ace Bollywood actor is one of the most popular Indian artists across the globe and he is quite famous for his exotic lifestyle. However, a viral video from the eve of SRK’s birthday has left netizens mocking his status. In a video shared by ViralBhayani, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan is seen being towed away on a flatbed truck. For those who are unaware, Shah Rukh Khan owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC variant which costs around Rs 1.6 crores (ex-showroom) in India.

Video of Shah Rukh Khan’s luxury car getting towed away got mixed reaction from netizens. Some were doubting the authenticity of the video, while others left funny comments in the original post. “Emi pay nahi ki hogi” a user wrote. “Jisne uthaya yehi vaps ghr pe chodne aayega car LoL” commented another user.

A few Shah Rukh Khan fans also tried to defend the star’s reputation by revealing that the car is being towed away for servicing. “Tow ni hori bhai Mercedes ke service h gadi pickup and drop krte h for service” an Instagram user wrote.

Also read: How to apply for Twitter's Blue Tick? Step-by-step guide

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350d is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 286 hp of max power and 600 Nm of peak torque. Its engine of the luxury saloon is mated to an automatic transmission only. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350d has a top speed of 250 km/h. The car can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.4 seconds. It is the flagship sedan sold by Mercedes-Benz. The luxury sedan features tons of top-of-the-line features and is owned by many popular celebrities globally.