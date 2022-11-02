Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Shah Rukh Khan's luxury Mercedes-Benz towed away on his birthday eve, netizens comment 'EMI pay nhi ki hogi'

Shah Rukh Khan owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC variant which costs around Rs 1.6 crores (ex-showroom) in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 09:13 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's luxury Mercedes-Benz towed away on his birthday eve, netizens comment 'EMI pay nhi ki hogi'
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as King Khan and Badshah of Bollywood, is celebrating his 57th birthday today. The ace Bollywood actor is one of the most popular Indian artists across the globe and he is quite famous for his exotic lifestyle. However, a viral video from the eve of SRK’s birthday has left netizens mocking his status. In a video shared by ViralBhayani, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan is seen being towed away on a flatbed truck. For those who are unaware, Shah Rukh Khan owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC variant which costs around Rs 1.6 crores (ex-showroom) in India. 

Video of Shah Rukh Khan’s luxury car getting towed away got mixed reaction from netizens. Some were doubting the authenticity of the video, while others left funny comments in the original post. “Emi pay nahi ki hogi” a user wrote. “Jisne uthaya yehi vaps ghr pe chodne aayega car LoL” commented another user.

 

 

A few Shah Rukh Khan fans also tried to defend the star’s reputation by revealing that the car is being towed away for servicing. “Tow ni hori bhai Mercedes ke service h gadi pickup and drop krte h for service” an Instagram user wrote.

Also read: How to apply for Twitter's Blue Tick? Step-by-step guide

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350d is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 286 hp of max power and 600 Nm of peak torque. Its engine of the luxury saloon is mated to an automatic transmission only. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350d has a top speed of 250 km/h. The car can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.4 seconds. It is the flagship sedan sold by Mercedes-Benz. The luxury sedan features tons of top-of-the-line features and is owned by many popular celebrities globally.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Who's next after Liz Truss? From Rishi Sunak to Ben Wallace, know likely UK PM candidates if Truss is ousted
Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan grace Krishan Kumar's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Tourists in Karnataka drive car on suspension bridge, just two days after Morbi tragedy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.