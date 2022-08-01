Search icon
Salman Khan upgrades to bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser, gets gun licence after receiving death threat

Salman Khan was recently seen shooting for a dance number with megastar Chiranjeevi for his upcoming Telugu film GodFather.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

Salman Khan has been issued a gun licence from Mumbai police after the actor received death threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Apart from this, the Bollywood superstar has also reportedly upgraded his Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with armour and bulletproof glass after receiving threats from the gang that is accused of killing popular Punjabi singer and writer Sidhu Moose Wala. In a video shared by a YouTube channel, Cars For You, Bollywood star Salman Khan’s Toyota Land Cruiser SUV can be seen leaving his residence, Galaxy Apartment, with thick border around the windows, revealing that the car is now armoured and bulletproof. Salman Khan is often seen commuting around in this Toyota Land Cruiser car. For those who are wondering, the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV owned by Salman Khan is not the latest-generation model and Toyota does not sell factory-fitted armoured cars. Interested VIPs who want armoured protection on their car need to get it from post-sales garages that specialise in these services.

If you look closely at Salman Khan’s Toyota Land Cruiser you can now spot window glasses with thick cladding along with a new windshield that is thicker than the ones seen on regular cars. Several politicians in India own similar Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 bulletproof. You can see the video of Salman Khan’s Toyota Land Cruiser leaving the popular Galaxy Apartment below.

Apart from his love for acting, Salman Khan is also quite popular as a car enthusiast. He owns a range of exotic and premium cars that he uses for travelling around. In addition to the Toyota Land Cruiser bulletproof, Salman Khan has a Mercedes Benz S-Class, Lexus LX 470, Audi A8, Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover Autobiography, Audi RS7, Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S and Mercedes Benz GL-Class in his garage. Salman Khan was recently seen shooting for a dance number with megastar Chiranjeevi for his upcoming Telugu film GodFather.

 

