Sachin Tendulkar buys Lamborghini Urus S, even Mukesh Ambani doesn’t have it

Sachin Tendulkar buys Lamborghini Urus S supercar

Ace Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar now owns one of the most expensive and fastest SUVs on sale in India, the Lamborghini Urus S. Sachin Tendulkar is known for his taste of fast exotic cars and the cricketing legend already has a bunch of them in his garage. As per the images shared on Team-BHP, the Lamborghini Urus S owned by Sachin Tendulkar dons a blue shade that goes along with team India and Mumbai Indians’ blue jersey. The Lamborghini Urus S supercar comes with a price tag of Rs 4.18 crore. For those who are unaware, it is one of the latest Lamborghinis in India and even India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani does not have one right now.

The new Lamborghini Urus S is the successor of the original Urus Super SUV. In this supercar, Sachin Tendulkar can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds. With a top speed of 305 km/h, the Urus S brakes from 100 km/h back to zero in just 33.7m. Its twin-turbo engine delivers 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,300 rpm up to a maximum 6,000 rpm.

It is worth noting that although Sachin Tendulkar owns a range of high-end cars, it is his first ever Lamborghini. The ‘God of cricket’ has been spotted driving around in his luxury sports cars including Porsche 911 Turbo S, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, BMW i8 and others several times in Mumbai. It will be interesting to see how Sachin handles this beast.