RTO Update: Step-by-step process of applying or renewing driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC) online

As India is battling the deadly second wave of the novel coronavirus, several states and UTs have restricted the movement of people and vehicles which has led to many people not being able to completer their driving license process or get their registration certificate (RC).

Although many states have closed their Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for the time being, the Indian government has come to the rescue of the people who need to get their work done.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed new guidelines for the application or renewal of a Driving License or a Registration Certificate. As of now, the service is available to only a few states, including Delhi.

Here is a step-by-step process on how you can avail the RTO services online.

1. You need to visit the official RTO website which is https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/2. On the homepage, you need to click on the service that you want to avail yourself of. For example: If the user wants to apply for a learner's license then you need to select the "Drivers/ Learners License" option. 3. On the next page, you need to select your state, based on which you can check whether the facility is available completely online or you have to visit the RTO office.

The motive behind introducing these new rules is to make the process of registration of a new vehicle easier. Renewal of registration certificate (RC) can now be done 60 days in advance. In addition to this, the time limit for temporary registration has also been increased from 1 month to 6 months.

The government has also eased changes in the process for Learner's License. You now don’t need to go to RTO for the driving test. The test can now be taken online at home through tutorials.

In late March, the Ministry of Roads and Transport has extended the validity of motor vehicle documents such as Driving License (DL), Registration Certificate (RC), Fitness Certificate, and Permit.

The Ministry had issued a circular saying that given the conditions of COVID in the entire country, these documents which expired on 1 February 2020, will be considered valid till next 30 June 2021.