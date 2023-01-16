Search icon
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Variant wise prices, features and more

Royal Enfield has officially launched the Super Meteor 650 in India after showcasing it at EICMA and Rider Mania earlier this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield officially launches Super Meteor 650 in India priced from Rs 3,48,900 lakh (ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is offered in three variants - Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 ordered now will begin arriving at the beginning of next month.

The Super Meteor 650 shares its 650 cc twin foundation with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, but its frame and swingarm are all new and optimised for a low centre of gravity. The SM 650 is the first Royal Enfield to use dual shock absorbers with 5-step preload and 101 mm of travel at the rear, in addition to 43 mm upside-down forks with 120 mm of front travel. 

The front wheels are a whopping 19 inches in diameter while the back wheels are a more modest 16 inches. Each wheel has a single disc brake equipped with dual-channel ABS.

The Super Meteor is more expensive than the company's other products. That's reflected in the bike's components. The Tripper, the Royal Enfield's navigation pod, has an analogue speedometer with an LCD display, new plated aluminium switch cubes, and adjustable clutch and brake levers.

Made in collaboration with Google, this attaches to the rider's phone through Bluetooth for hands-free control. This cruiser from Royal Enfield features, include a USB hookup and an LED headlight (both firsts).

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 variants and price

Both the Astral (Black, Blue, Green), and Interstellar (Grey, Green) colour schemes are available for the base-model Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, with the former costing Rs 3,48,900 and the latter Rs 3,63,900 (ex-showroom, India). The top-tier Super Meteor 650 Tourer costs Rs 3,78,900 (ex-showroom price, India) and is exclusively offered in Celestial colour (Red and Blue) schemes.

Touring windscreens, seats, and a pillion backrest are all standard on the Tourer model. Bar-end mirrors, a small engine guard, sump guards in a silver finish, rear LED indicators, etc. are just some of the optional extras that may be added to the standard model.

