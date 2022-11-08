Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiling today: How to watch it live and what to expect

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will finally be unveiled today at a special event at EICMA 2022 in Milan, Italy. Ahead of the event, the company has teased the design and features of the upcoming 650cc cruiser motorcycle. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be unveiled for the global market at 4:00 pm IST and the event will be livestreamed for viewers around the world. The bike features a lower sitting position and bigger size just like a regular cruiser motorcycle. It is worth noting that the name of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is just a speculation and the company has not yet revealed anything officially about the motorcycle. To watch the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveil event live, you can click on the link below.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will likely have modified chassis of the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. If reports are to be believed, the bike will be the first 650cc Royal Enfield to sport a tripper navigation pod. The cruiser is also said to feature upside down front forks, disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. The bike is expected to launch later this month at Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022.

Just like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will likely be launched in three different variants which will each have their own unique set of included extras and exterior colours.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will likely be powered by the same engine that powers the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650/ Interceptor 650. The 650cc parallel twin motor churns out 47hp of max power and 52Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission unit. The company may tune the engine to suit the needs of a cruiser motorcycle.

It is expected that the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be the most expensive offering from the company and it will likely be priced around Rs 3.4 lakh (ex-showroom).