Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 teased ahead EICMA 2022 unveil, here’s what we know

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be unveiled tomorrow at the EICMA 2022 in Milan, Italy and ahead of the launch, the Indian automaker has teased the bike online with a new image. Although the company has not yet revealed the official name of the upcoming 650cc cruiser, it has teased that the bike’s name will be inspired from a celestial body. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been spotted several times during the testing phase, revealing what fans can expect. Royal Enfield is rapidly growing in the international markets and it has been focusing on global launches over the last few years. With Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiling at EICMA 2022, it can be expected that the bikes will arrive in international markets at the same time as India.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 features a bigger size and lower sitting position just like an orthodox cruiser motorcycle. It is expected that the bike will feature modified chassis of the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. Reports suggest that the new bike may also be the first 650cc Royal Enfield to sport a tripper navigation pod. The bike is expected to get upside down front forks, disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will likely be powered by the same engine that powers the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650/ Interceptor 650. The 650cc parallel twin motor churns out 47hp of max power and 52Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission unit. The company may tune the engine to suit the needs of a cruiser motorcycle.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will likely be launched at Rider Mania 2022 later this month. Once launched, the new bike may cost around Rs 3.4 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It will be the brand’s most expensive motorcycle till date.

Also read: Tata Motors hikes prices of Nexon, Safari, Harrier and other passenger vehicles