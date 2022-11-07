Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 likely to come in three variants, to be unveiled tomorrow at EICMA 2022

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield has revealed the possible titles of the three Super Meteor 650 variations before tomorrow's launch at EICMA: Astral, Celestial, and Interstellar. Similarly to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, it is anticipated that the three separate models of Super Meteor 650 will each have their own unique set of included extras and exterior colours.

Variations in the Royal Enfield 650 cruiser's crash guards, centre stand, pillion backrest, windshield, touring mirrors and maybe even the Tripper navigation pod might separate its three possible iterations. Another certainty is that a wide variety of unique colours will be available for each of these versions. All of these features mean the Super Meteor 650 may be adjusted to your precise preferences from the get-go.

Several different 650cc motorcycles, including a cruiser, a Classic, a bobber, and a scrambler, have been put through their paces by Royal Enfield. Also recently observed was a 650cc bike with a fairing, maybe the upcoming Conti GT 650R. Earlier, it was theorised that the Super Meteor 650 may be the start in a series of new 650cc motorcycles. But now the name Constellation appears like the most likely option.

As with other Royal Enfield motorcycles, the new 650cc Constellation has the brand's characteristic vintage design. Spy photos suggest the bike makes a bold statement in public. Some of the more notable features are a circular headlight and rearview mirrors, a curved fuel tank, new 3D badging and graphics, an offset instrument cluster, dual exhaust, a large rear fender, and a circular taillight.

It's safe to assume that the bike will be somewhat hefty, allowing it to glide freely through broad highways. It seems to be comfortable for long rides because to its centred foot pegs and handlebar, both of which are positioned for optimal ergonomics.

The 648cc parallel-twin engine used in the Continental GT and Interceptor will also power the Royal Enfield Constellation. The figures for the engine's performance might be adjusted so that they better fit Constellation's image. The engine produces 47 horsepower at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm in the twins. A six-speed, constant-mesh transmission is coupled to it.