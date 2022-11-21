Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 India launch in January 2023: Expected price, design and more

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to be the most expensive bike launched by the company till date.

Royal Enfield will launch its new cruiser motorcycle Super Meteor 650 in India in January 2023. The bike manufacturer recently unveiled the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in India during Rider Mania 2022 and it has also started to accept pre-booking for the motorcycle ahead of launch. Although the brand has not yet revealed the prices of the bike, it is expected that the Super Meteor 650 will be priced around Rs 3.4 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive Royal Enfield till date.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be offered in two variants - Standard and Tourer. The bike will be available in seven colour options in total. Along with it, the brand will offer a range of accessories and customisation options that buyers can choose from. The price of the top of the line model is expected to go as high as Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Super Meteor 650 is based on the platform that has been used for the popular RE 650 twins - Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It is powered by a 648cc air-and-oil cooled parallel twin engine that produces 47hp at 7,250rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 5,650rpm.

The new cruiser comes with a 320mm disc at the front and a 300mm at the rear. It also gets dual-channel ABS. The new cruiser motorcycle features a 15.7-litre teardrop shaped fuel tank that flows downwards. The bikes come with a split seat set up and a clean looking rear end. The round instrument console on the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is quite similar to its younger sibling Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Apart from being the most expensive bike in the portfolio, the Super Meteor 650 will also be the heaviest offering from the brand. Once launched, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will stack against the likes of Benelli 502C, Kawasaki Vulcan S and others.