Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 bookings open, likely to be brand’s flagship product

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been unveiled to commemorate Goa's return to Rider Mania in 2022 after a two-year absence. The world was introduced to the flagship cruiser earlier this month at the 2022 EICMA exhibition in Milan, Italy. On the first day of 2022 Rider Mania, RE unveiled the Super Meteor 650 to the public.

The vintage motorbike maker imported two distinct models, each available in seven distinct colours. The standard Super Meteor 650 and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer are the two models available. Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, and Interstellar Green are the five colour options for the Super Meteor 650 model.

Officially, Royal Enfield has begun taking pre-bookings for the Super Meteor 650 from registered Rider Mania participants. The launch date of the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has not yet been announced, however it is anticipated that deliveries will begin in 2023.

The front disc of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is 320 mm in size, while the rear disc is 300 mm. It has dual-channel ABS as well. The fuel tank on the new cruiser motorcycle is designed like a drooping teardrop and can hold 15.7 litres of fuel. The motorcycles have a sleek looking rear end and a split seat arrangement. Similarly to its smaller sister, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 350, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a circular instrument cluster.

The 648cc air-and-oil cooled parallel twin engine on the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 generates 47 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm. It's the heaviest Royal Enfield model and might end up being the most costly as well. It is anticipated that the Super Meteor 650 would cost around Rs 4 lakh.