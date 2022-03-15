Royal Enfield Scram 411 launched: Know price, specs and features

Royal Enfield on Tuesday launched its new bike model Scram 411 with introductory prices starting at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai).

It is an extension of Royal Enfield's Himalayan motorcycles ranges launched in 2016. The Scram 411 uses the same engine and chassis as the adventure tourer, however, offers a more road-biased disposition.

Depending on the colour scheme, the bike will be available at prices ranging from Rs 2,03,085 to Rs 2,08,593 (ex-showroom Chennai).

While it will be available immediately in India, the Scram 411 will make its debut in Europe and Asia-Pacific markets by the middle of this year, Royal Enfield said.

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is made for the 'switch' - a motorcycle that calls unpredictability its playground.



Engine

The new bike is powered by a 411 cc, 4-stroke single-cylinder engine which has a maximum power of 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and max torque of 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm.

Features and design

It has a digital-analog instrument cluster that provides easy access to essential information on the digital screen, such as auto meter, trip meter, time, fuel gauge with a low warning, and service reminder.

The bike is equipped with front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. Unlike the Himalayan, the Scram 411 gets a smaller 19-inch wheel at the front and ground clearance has been lowered to 200 mm in comparison to the ADV's 220 mm.

Colour

The new Scram 411 is available in seven colours across three variants - White Flame, Silver Spirit, Blazing Black, Graphite Red, Graphite Blue, and Graphite Yellow.

Scram 411’s rivals

The new Himalayan-based scrambler will rival the likes of the newly-launched Yezdi Scrambler and Adventure, and also its ADV sibling.