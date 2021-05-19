Royal Enfield recalls 2,36,966 motorcycles across seven nations, here's why

Two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield on Wednesday voluntarily recalled close to 2,36,966 motorcycles of the Classic, Bullet and Meteor models due to defects in the ignition coil.

The company has discovered a defect in one of the parts used across some of the motorcycle models it manufactures and sells, Royal Enfield said in a statement. According to the company, the defect in the ignition coil can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and in rare cases, an electric short circuit.

"The defect was discovered during routine internal testing and the issue has been clearly identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from our external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021," the company said in a statement.

"While the issue is rare and does not impact all motorcycles manufactured during the above mentioned period, in keeping with safety regulations and as a precautionary measure, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, company-initiated recall of select motorcycles models produced in the above mentioned time period," it said.

Besides, it cited that of the total recalled units, the company will call in Meteor motorcycles manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April 2021, and the Classic and Bullet manufactured and sold between January and April 2021.

Also read Good news for new vehicle buyers! THIS is what you should know about third party motor insurance

Royal Enfield also said it expects less than 10% of the recalled motorcycles to need replacement of the defective part.

"These motorcycles will undergo inspection and replacement of the said defective part, if required. We estimate that less than 10 percent of these motorcycles will require replacement of the part," the company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, noted.

The proactive recall action will be applicable to Meteor, Classic, and Bullet model motorcycles sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia between the respective time periods mentioned above, it added.

Royal Enfield service teams, and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle vehicle identification number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above, it said.

Royal Enfield is an iconic brand in India, the world's biggest motorbike market, with a dedicated fan-following for its range of cruisers and classic-looking motorcycles.

(With agency inputs)